Immigration supporters rally at state Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – “Thank you, everyone for coming out on this miserable day,” said the rally’s organizer as the Tuesday afternoon rain pounded down around her.

It was dreary and wet, but the enthusiasm of supporters was not dampened.

The few dozen in attendance broke into several chants like, “No ban, no wall, no raids,” and “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

The rally lasted nearly an hour and speaker after speaker blasted the Trump administration and proposed state laws that would crack down on those in the U.S. illegally.

“This is not Nazi Germany,” said Anna Drallios, a Greek immigrant who lives in Carlisle. “You don’t round up people and throw them out of the country because they’re undocumented.”

Prop master and political activist Gene Stilp brought a human-sized replica of the Statue of Liberty to the event. Her lantern pointed toward the Capitol as the masses huddled under umbrellas.

“Democracy, immigration, the welcoming of people from across the world starts right here,” Stilp said.

But doesn’t a nation have a right to decide who gets in and how they get in? Apparently not to this group.

“They are coming here to save their life, and their families, and their kids, and they should be given a fair chance,” said Aaysha Noor with the Council on American-Islamic Relations Pennsylvania.

Maria Hernandez agreed.

“We hope the United States stands for the liberty and pursuit of happiness for everyone,” said Hernandez, the Harrisburg Coordinator of the Movement of Immigrant Leaders in Pennsylvania.

Everyone? Even those here illegally? Does it make America xenophobic, racist, and hate-filled to look for the undocumented and enforce its own laws? The answer to that is yes for many of the ralliers on the Capitol steps.

“We need to find a path to citizenship that’s legal so that people do not have to hide in the shadows,” Drallios said, “so they do not have to feel as if they are committing a crime by being here.”

It’s pretty clear that when it comes to immigration in America, there is a big, philosophical, wall. And it’s not coming down anytime soon.

