Game Commission won’t allow semiautomatic rifles for big game

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania hunters will be allowed to use semiautomatic rifles for small game — but not for deer, black bear, elk and turkey.

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners, which gave unanimous preliminary approval to using semiautomatic rifles for both small and large game in January, amended the measure before a final vote Tuesday morning.

Pennsylvania was the only state in the nation that had no hunting seasons in which semiautomatic rifles could be used, but a new law took effect in November that enabled the Game Commission to regulate semiautomatic rifles and air guns.

The board said it has received thousands of comments since the law took effect. While most people were not opposed to allowing semiautomatic rifles for small game and furbearers, the board said about half were opposed to using semiautomatic rifles for big game.

