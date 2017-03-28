Funeral being held for Cardinal William Keeler in Baltimore

The Associated Press Published:
Cardinal William Keeler (Archdiocese of Baltimore)

BALTIMORE (AP) – Funeral services are planned for Cardinal William Keeler, who headed Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years.

Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86.

Keeler’s body will lie in repose at Baltimore’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Tuesday morning. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday afternoon.

Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore will celebrate the Mass and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, will give the homily.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s