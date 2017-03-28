Ephrata man charged in hospital patient’s overdose death

WHTM Staff Published:

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man has been charged after a 30-year-old hospital patient died of a heroin overdose.

Police say on March 10, Paul Rinear, 31, delivered heroin and a syringe to Ashley Estevez while she was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Estevez-Beachy was found later that day, unresponsive in a bathroom with a syringe by her side.

She died on March 16 as a result of the overdose, authorities said.

Rinear faces a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death. He is currently in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges.

