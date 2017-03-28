Ephrata man charged in hospital patient’s overdose death

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man has been charged after a 30-year-old hospital patient died of a heroin overdose.

Police say on March 10, Paul Rinear, 31, delivered heroin and a syringe to Ashley Estevez while she was a patient at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Estevez-Beachy was found later that day, unresponsive in a bathroom with a syringe by her side.

She died on March 16 as a result of the overdose, authorities said.

Rinear faces a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death. He is currently in Berks County Prison on unrelated charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...