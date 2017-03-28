Creamery’s ‘Flavor Madness’ lets you pick flavor

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Penn State Creamery is getting in on March Madness by putting a twist on the event. This is the first year the creamery is participating in what it’s calling Flavor Madness.

Ice cream lovers can go online and choose their favorite flavor. Voting started a few weeks ago. Right now, four flavors are vying for the top spot. Cookies and Cream, Bittersweet Mint, Death by Chocolate and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough are the choices. Voting ends on April 2nd.

The top two flavors will then move on to the “Tasty Two” category. Voting will run April 4-7th.

The Champion Flavor will be announced April 10th.

According to a Penn State news release, the winning flavor will be discounted by $2 per half gallon on online shipments only.

For a link to the voting, click here.

