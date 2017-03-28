Cosby lawyers ask to exclude testimony on other women, pills

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby’s lawyers don’t want jurors at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault trial to hear he gave women quaaludes, money or educational funds.

The defense says in court papers filed Tuesday that Cosby’s deposition testimony about those topics would prejudice the jury.

Cosby acknowledged in a decade-old deposition he gave a woman quaaludes and a string of women alcohol or pills before sex. And he said he offered some accusers money or educational funds.

But the judge has ruled most of those women can’t testify in his trial. So the defense wants his deposition testimony about them excluded as well.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting a Temple University basketball team manager in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty.

He’s set to go on trial June 5.

