Construction worker crushed by safe deposit box

The Associated Press Published:

WYNCOTE, Pa. (AP) – A Lancaster County man working at a construction site in Philadelphia was crushed to death by a safety deposit box, authorities said.

Cheltenham Township police say the incident happened at an old Wells Fargo in the Cheltenham Mall around 1 p.m. Monday. Officials say three construction workers were trying to move a safe deposit box with a lift when it fell onto one of the workers.

Authorities say 35-year-old Jonathan Maust, of Elizabethtown, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a special unit was called in to lift the fallen safe.

Representatives from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are working with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and local police to investigate the incident.

