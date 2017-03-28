Cedar Crest students make powerful video to warn of bus stop danger

CORNWALL, Pa. (WHTM) – A balloon floating away is the end of a powerful 30-second video from students in the Cedar Crest School District.

The public service announcement highlights the dangers of passing a stopped school bus.

“I’ve been on the bus when they run right through the stop sign,” said Korrin Fisher, a student who helped with the video.

Nine students worked on the video after they were approached by the district’s transportation company. They said they saw seven drivers pass a stopped school bus in a 24-hour period.

Jordan Brown, a Cedar Crest High School junior, came up with the script. The video shows two siblings getting off a bus and it ends with the younger of the two being hit by a driver who didn’t stop for the bus.

“Honestly, it’s a real situation and this does happen in real life,” Brown said. “It’s time to no longer hide from the truth.”

The commercial also highlights the penalties drivers face for not stopping for a bus.

Mallory Seeger, a sixth grader at Cedar Crest Middle School, plays the girl who is hit by the driver.

“I feel like I’m inspiring the whole community and people around the world,” she said.

An audio-only version of the PSA is scheduled to run on two Lebanon County radio stations.

