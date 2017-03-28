Are we abandoning the elderly?

Are recent nursing home concerns a reflection on us? In this week’s episode of the ABC27 podcast, On Deadline, Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and James Crummel discuss how we treat the elderly, why efforts to improve nursing homes have a hard time gaining traction, and what we can do about it.

They also talk whether the art of research is dead as libraries evolve in our communities, and address your questions and comments in a new segment.

