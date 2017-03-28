AG issues tax scam warning: ‘IRS doesn’t call and claim you owe them money!’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning state residents to beware of scammers looking to steal their money as they prepare to file their tax returns.

Callers claiming to be IRS agents will request financial information to file returns illegally and steal people’s refunds.

“Pennsylvanians need to know the IRS will never request your personal or financial information by phone, email or text,” Attorney General Shapiro said. “If you get a call from someone claiming they’re from the IRS and demanding you send money – don’t respond. It’s a scam. Call my office. We’ll investigate and prosecute the scammers.”

Fred Sauers, a Mechanicsburg resident, recently filed a report after scammers claiming to be from the IRS called his home nearly 10 times.

“They claimed I owed the IRS money – thousands of dollars, they told me,” Sauers said. “The IRS doesn’t call and claim you owe them money! Hang up or better yet, don’t even pick up. Call the Attorney General instead.”

AG Shapiro is also encouraging Pennsylvanians who believe they’ve been scammed to call the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or visit www.attorneygeneral.gov to file a complaint.

Here are some other tips Pennsylvanians should remember as they prepare their tax returns:

Keep your tax paperwork in a safe location.

Shred any documents that are no longer needed.

If you’re filing online, make sure you update firewall, antivirus and spyware software.

Do not leave tax documents in an open, outgoing mailbox

Here are tips to help identify phishing schemes:

The IRS will never call, email or text you. It’s a scam. Do not respond.

It contains a link. Scammers may claim they need you to update your account or ask you to change a password. Do not click on a link you don’t recognize.

It contains an attachment. Scammers might send you attachments that download malicious software onto your computer. Do not open suspicious attachments.

It’s an odd email from a friend. Scammers hack email accounts to leverage stolen addresses. You may receive an email from a “friend” that seems odd. Avoid it, and do not click on any links.

It has a lookalike URL. The questionable email may try to trick you with the URL. For example, instead of www.irs.gov, it may be a false lookalike, such as www.irs.PA.com.

If you receive suspicious communications, forward them to phishing@irs.gov or contact the Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

For those who qualify, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue provides free opportunities to file federal and Pennsylvania tax returns.

