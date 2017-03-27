Work to replace Route 533 bridge near Pleasant Hall to begin next week

PLEASANT HALL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Route 533 bridge over Lehman Run will be closed for up to 140 days beginning next week for a construction project to replace it.

The 89-year-old bridge west of Pleasant Hall is scheduled to close April 4, according to a PennDOT news release.

Route 533 will be closed to through traffic between Route 997 and Sandy Mount Road. A detour follows Route 997, Mountain Road, and Route 533.

The bridge built in 1928 is listed as structurally deficient.

