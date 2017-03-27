Woman hospitalized after shooting in Harrisburg

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating after a 28-year-old woman was shot Saturday night in the city.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the first block of 15th Street.

Officers found the victim sitting outside a residence with a gunshot wound to the arm covered by multiple items of clothing.

She was transported to Harrisburg Hospital and later transferred to Hershey Medical Center for further treatment.

Police say the woman was completely uncooperative and would not share information about the shooting.

Following an investigation of the scene, police learned the woman had an active capias warrant for her arrest. Once released from the hospital, police say that warrant will be served.

