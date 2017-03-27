West Shore police seek identities of theft suspects

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking the public to help investigators identify a pair of theft suspects.

Police have released photos of two suspects in a theft at Dollar General last Tuesday.

There is no word from police at this time about what was stolen from the store.

Anyone able to identify the two female suspects is asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...