Wall of Faces looks to put faces to names on Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – A new project is looking to add a face to the names of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Vietnam War.

Since 2015, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has been collecting pictures of the almost 60,000 people named on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, for their digital Wall of Faces.

There are still 105 pictures missing of the 3,151 service members from Pennsylvania whose names are on the wall. Family members, veterans groups, and schools have helped the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs find the photos, even digging through old year books.

“We’ve all seen the wall. It’s names. And this project goes a step further. Because it shows the faces. Because every one of those names is a face. It’s a family member, someone’s son, a daughter, a spouse,” said Brig. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s Adjutant General. “It’s to teach our kids, and all the other generations, to appreciate the freedoms that they have today. And the people who paid that price to preserve that freedom for them.”

A complete list of Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans whose pictures are still needed for the Wall of Faces can be found by going to www.veterans.pa.gov, and clicking on Wall of Faces.

You can view the Wall of Faces at www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...