Top Auto Picks for 2017

In the market for a new ride? Consumer Reports is out with its annual auto issue that includes a list of top car picks. These are the top-performing models that are reliable, safe and satisfying.

Small SUVs are the most popular cars on the road. Topping the list in that category: the Subaru Forester, which Consumer Reports says “sets the standard for small SUVs” with excellent fuel economy, super-easy visibility, and top-notch safety ratings.

If a midsize sedan is more your style, the Kia Optima beats out the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. It’s stylish, responsive and a good value at around $25,000.

Need a smaller car at a great value? The roomy Chevrolet Cruze has a smooth and quiet ride with very impressive fuel economy – 47 miles per gallon on the highway – and its overall score in Consumer Reports’ testing beats the popular Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla.

Looking for a new compact pickup? In Consumer Reports testing, the redesigned Honda Ridgeline handles and rides far better than any other pickup. It also gets impressive gas mileage and has a versatile tailgate and under-bed storage.

Consumer Reports looks at data across an entire model line to come up with a brand report card. This year, the top three are all German automakers; Audi, Porsche and BMW. At the bottom of that brand report card were Mitsubishi, Jeep and Fiat.

—

Consumer Reports TV News® is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. All rights reserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...