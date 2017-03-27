Something Good: College course makes dreams come true

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Noah Rinehart and Billy Felo attend Penn State Harrisburg.

“My buddy Noah, we go to class together, we spend a decent amount of time together Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday,” Felo said.

Rinehart’s track, the Career Studies Program, targets individuals with intellectual disabilities, focusing on ages 18-25. The goal is competitive employment for every student when they leave.

Career Studies got started through the DREAM Partnership. The nonprofit, through a network of Pennsylvania colleges, provides educational opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities in a campus setting.

“There was some incentive to get schools to be interested in doing this and they actually offered us a grant to help us with the program development,” said Dr. Linda Rhen, who heads up the Career Studies Program.

Career Studies uses the National Retail Federation’s curriculum for customer relations, which eventually leads to the students taking the National Retail Federation test and earn a credential. Career Studies students must also take an academic course. Peer mentors provide support.

“I thought it would be something interesting to do on campus and then I ended up loving it, so I stuck with it and this is my third semester,” Felo said.

Loren Rasmus is also in the program. Her mentor is Chanira Hennigan.

“I’ve really developed a friendship with Chanira and the other peer mentors and my fellow class students,” Rasmus said.

Rasmus’ goal is to be a receptionist one day.

“I feel like I can use what I’ve learned here to go out into the workforce,” Ramus said.

“Historically, there is a very, very low employment rate of individuals with intellectual disabilities and especially intellectual disabilities. When they leave high school, often they live at home and are not employed,” Rhen said.

But not these Penn State Harrisburg students. The Career Studies Program is touting a 100 percent success rate getting students jobs. Just ask TJ Wooding, who completed the program and now works for the Homeland Center.

“I come into work and make the residents happy, taking them to bingo and playing with them,” Wooding said.

Penn State Harrisburg needs more employers to give Career Studies students like TJ a chance.

“If you’re a business person, if you can give us three hours a week for us to come and job shadow, or three hours a week for a practicum, or up to two to three full days a week, it’s kind of whatever you would like to sign on for,” Rhen said.

Online: Penn State Harrisburg Career Studies Program

