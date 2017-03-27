Social media a game changer in missing persons cases

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – The family of a missing teen in York County is using social media to help spread word about the search.

Madison Krumrine left her home in West Mansfield Township Thursday night. Police believes she left on her own, but left her cell phone behind.

Gone are the days of posters lining the streets when a loved one goes missing. Today, her family friend Katrina Wrabel mans the computer screen.

“It’s slow to load because it gets a lot of activity,” Wrabel said.

Wrabel created a Facebook page to get word out and get tips about Krumrine’s disappearance. One of her posts reached 1.7 million people.

“When we posted on social media yesterday that we were going to do a foot walk to travel the ground to look for Madison, we had 400 people show up in two hours notice,” Wrabel said.

But with so many posts reaching so many people, social media can often make it seem like these cases are becoming more common than they really are.

“In my history here, there has not been a major upsurge of missing people,” Lower Allen Township Public Safety Director Dave Holl said.

That’s true nationwide, as well. In the past nine years, the number of missing people documented has gone down or stayed relatively static, according to FBI records.

Holl says that’s possibly because of social media.

“We’ve had very good results using social media in order to get the public involvement,” Holl said. “That’s a critical piece.”

But again, public involvement can lead to misinformation. Madison’s family was asked to delete one of their messages.

“That mentioned there was a possible abduction. But that threw the police off,” Wrabel said.

“There’s a lot of pieces that go into an investigation. To suggest something that’s not validated or proven may not be in the best interest for anyone,” Holl said.

It’s still safe to say a post over a poster works best from here forward.

“Every post that is made, I hope somebody is sitting in their car at a gas station and they look into their car next to them and they see Madison,” Wrabel said.

