HANOVER — Police in York County continue to ask for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl.

Madison Krumrine, 16, was last seen Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

Police believe she left on her own but left her cell phone behind.

Krumrine’s family has created a Facebook page to help locate the missing teen.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

