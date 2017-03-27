School board approves funding to save East Pennsboro Township Middle School pool

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A popular Midstate swimming pool has new life after the community rallied behind it for a year.

The pool at East Pennsboro Township Middle School has been around for more than four decades. It desperately needed repairs to the point the school board considered closing it.

The community pushed for save it, and the board approved funds to fix it. The repairs are expected to cost between $1 and $2 million and is part of an overall school improvement project.

East Pennsboro Township Commissioner Kristy Magaro swam for the district in high school. She says the swimming pool is crucial for the community, especially with it being right next to the Susquehanna River.

“Kindergarten and first grade, they actually go and take lessons, learn lifesaving skills, and swim lessons,” Magaro said. “It’s just something that kids who wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to learn get the opportunity to be in a pool and learn how to swim.”

The high school swim team had no where to practice and could only get about three hours of swim time in every week.

“For competitive swimming, there’s not a lot of pools, and the high school team found that out,” Magaro said. “They had to rent lanes at the Y, and it was expensive.”

The school board will have a better idea of the exact cost of this project after speaking with the architect.

