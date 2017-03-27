Restaurant worker gave herself tips on customer credit cards, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman is facing charges after police say gave herself unauthorized tips while working at a Swatara Township restaurant.

Rachele A. Orlando, 26, of Steelton, gave herself $93.38 in unauthorized tips by using customer’s credit cards while employed at Applebee’s, township police said.

She is charged with access device fraud and theft by deception.

