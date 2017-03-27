Restaurant worker gave herself tips on customer credit cards, police say

By Published:
Rachele A. Orlando (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County woman is facing charges after police say gave herself unauthorized tips while working at a Swatara Township restaurant.

Rachele A. Orlando, 26, of Steelton, gave herself $93.38 in unauthorized tips by using customer’s credit cards while employed at Applebee’s, township police said.

She is charged with access device fraud and theft by deception.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s