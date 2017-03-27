Police searching for driver in hit and run

West Fairview Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian before driving away.

It happened just before 11:30 Sunday night along the 100 block of South Enola Drive in West Fairview Township.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on that person’s condition.

Police have not released any information about the suspected car involved.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...