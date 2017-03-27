Pin or Pitch: Easter Dirt Cake

Looking for a run recipe that the little ones can help with for Easter? Save this recipe.

Meteorologist Brett Thackara and Amanda Peterson found Easter Dirt Cake on Pinterest and they both think it’s worth a pin!

An easy recipe from Lil’ Luna that the kids will love and it can be made the day before, just keep it in the refrigerator.

To make Easter Dirt Cake you will need:

1 package Oreos

1 8 oz. Cream Cheese (softened)

½ cup Margarine or butter (softened)

1 cup powdered sugar

1 large container cool whip (16 ounces)

2 boxes INSTANT white chocolate or vanilla pudding

3 cups milk

1 tsp. vanilla

Easter Candy (including bunnies and edible grass)

Instructions:

1. Crush ⅔ package of Oreos and place in the bottom of a 9×13 pan. Set aside.

2. Mix cream cheese and margarine (or butter) until smooth. Mix in powdered sugar and fold in whipped topping. Set aside.

3. In a separate bowl mix pudding, milk and vanilla. Fold this mixture in with the cream cheese mixture.

4. Pour over crumb mixture.

5. Sprinkle with the reserve crushed Oreos. Let set for a few hours and keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

