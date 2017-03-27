Pennsylvania state parks add more pet camping sites

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to Pennsylvania’s state parks will find more campsites and cabins open to pets this year.

New pet camping sites have been set up at Codorus State Park in York County, Colonel Denning in Cumberland County, Greenwood Furnace in Huntingdon County, Shawnee in Bedford County, and Sizerville State Park in Cameron County, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Monday.

New cabin sites for pet owners are available at Codorus State Park, and sites with walled tents have been established at Cook Forest in Clarion County and Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County.

DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said her department has heard repeated calls to allow pets in more campgrounds since a pilot program started with nine parks in 2001.

—

Online: www.dcnr.pa.gov

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...