Pennsylvania needs help to honor Vietnam veterans

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania needs help from the public so it can pay tribute to men and women from the state who died in the Vietnam War.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs has been collecting photographs of every Pennsylvanian whose name appears on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. It has more than 3,000 photos, but 105 more are still needed.

The photos will be posted on a virtual Wall of Faces.

A list of veterans whose photos are still needed is posted at www.veterans.pa.gov.

“Our hope is that family and friends of those who died as a result of the Vietnam War can check the list and see if they might know someone they can locate a photo of to help complete the virtual Wall of Faces,” said Brig. Gen. Tony Carrelli, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general.

Instructions on how to submit a photo are at http://www.vvmf.org/how-to-submit.

To see the virtual Wall of Faces, go to www.vvmf.org/Wall-of-Faces.

