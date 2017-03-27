PennDOT paving season begins April 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a winter that included a warmer than usual February and near-record setting March snowfall, PennDOT is ready to begin its schedule of spring road maintenance.

“A lot of the time in the spring, we’re doing a lot of repair work for the damage that was had from the winter season,” says Greg Penny, a PennDOT spokeman for the agency’s Engineering District 8, based in Harrisburg.

While Penny says ongoing bridge replacement and pothole repair are able to be completed in colder months, the paving season takes a break on October 15 and won’t resume until April 1. At that time, midstate asphalt providers resume full operations, including the mixing of hot-mix asphalt used to resurface and pave new roads.

“I think in February when it was so warm,” Penny adds. “People were saying, why aren’t the contractors out there working and building? The reason is that during those winter months, we don’t have access to the paving material we need to add that top coat that makes for a smooth ride.”

Among projects that will receive attention with the start of the paving season is a section of Route 743 in Dauphin and Lancaster Counties, on either side of a new bridge project that was completed over the winter. According to Penny, his agency has been receiving phone calls from drivers complaining about a large bump that exists as they approach the bridge from either side. He says a rough grade paving job was done at the bridge so that it could be opened to traffic, but the finishing top coat was unable to be applied in winter.

A similar situation exists along Route 147 between Halifax and Millersburg. Penny says the new bridge in the area of Tourist Park Road was reduced to one lane of alternating traffic for several months, which drew the ire of northern Dauphin County commuters over winter. Last week, when asphalt became available again, the road received a rough grade paving, and finally reopened to two lanes of traffic on Saturday. Later this spring, Penny says lanes will be reduced again so that a smooth top coat can be applied.

Typically, Penny says the rough grade asphalt can be applied once temperatures are consistently above 35-degrees, while top coat requires temperatures of 50-degrees or above.

Penny says the decision to set a defined start and end date for paving from April 1 to October 15 was made years ago to deter contractors from trying to squeeze too much work into the end of the season, and then having to shut down abruptly when cold weather set in. He says in years when temperatures remain warm enough to apply asphalt beyond October 15, companies can apply for extensions, which are considered on a case-by-case basis. In a reverse scenario, while this season’s warm winter may have been tempting for contractors to resume roadwork early, it’s a risky proposition.

“I think a lot of the contractors that may have thought about doing it would’ve been really surprised when the 17-inch snow storm came mid-March,” says Penny.

