More hoverboards are being recalled because of fire concerns.

This recall involves the “Vecaro” brand models: “Glide 65”, “Drift 8” and “Trek 10” self-balancing scooters.

The models were sold between November 2015 and November 2016.

The company says consumers should stop using them immediately.

They say they received three reports of the hoverboards smoking.

Contact Vecaro for a repair or credit towards another style.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...