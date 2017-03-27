Mindy Kaling’s Newark joke leads to dinner with Cory Booker

The Associated Press Published:
Mindy Kaling
Actress Mindy Kaling participates in the "The Mindy Project" panel at the Hulu Summer TCA Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – A joke about Newark, New Jersey, on “The Mindy Project” led to dinner plans between U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and star Mindy Kaling.

Her character joked after hearing that Booker had come to her colleague’s event that “I guess anything to get out of Newark, huh?”

Booker tweeted “Ouch!” at Kaling on Thursday. He added that he still loved her, though.

She responded that if her character “shades” it, “it means we know it’s cool,” and said the love was mutual. Booker then asked her to dinner in Newark.

She asked for a train schedule, which the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey quickly sent her.

Booker called Kaling “Lyft worthy” and promised to send one.

Booker’s spokesman says the date hasn’t yet been scheduled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s