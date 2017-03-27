Mild and unsettled through Tuesday

Fog and rain this morning will be steady at times through about 9 or 10am. A quarter to a half inch of rain is expected with this wave and temperatures will be in the 40s making for a damp and raw feel early today. As the steady rain exits, there will be breaks in the clouds this afternoon and also a shift from easterly flow to southerly flow. These changes should allow for a big warm up taking many backyards well into the 60s today, and if the sun really breaks through, then low 70s are a real possibility. There could be a stray thunderstorm later today too with the warm up, but most places will stay dry the rest of the day. Tonight, a warm front will start to move in and that means more clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible overnight. Lows will drop to around 50 degrees.

Tomorrow will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms in association with that warm front and some of the storms could be on the strong side. Highs will be mild again, in the upper 60s. By late Tuesday, the front will clear and so will the skies heading into Wednesday. Expect a sunny and breezy day on Wednesday with cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s for the middle part of the week. Thursday looks really nice and seasonable!

It is looking more likely that showers will move in for Friday. Temperatures will be quite cool, in the 40s, thanks to the rain and more easterly flow. Some of the showers could linger into Saturday morning before conditions improve for the second half of the day and Sunday. Stay tuned, we’ll watch it this week for you and post updates. Next weekend will be April already!

