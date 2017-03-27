Man arrested for robbery in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – City police are investigating whether a man arrested for a robbery committed other crimes in the downtown area.

Sawyer Bye-Dickerson, 26, is accused of stealing a woman’s purse Friday night as she was walking home from a bar in the 200 block of Briggs Street.

Police believe Bye-Dickerson stole credit cards from a vehicle and used the cards at a local business earlier in the evening. They said the robbery victim identified Bye-Dickerson as the person who stole her purse after surveillance video was obtained from the business.

Bye-Dickerson was arrested Sunday in Philadelphia. He will be extradited to Dauphin County.

