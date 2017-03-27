Juror: Penn State ex-president’s email was key evidence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A juror who voted to convict Penn State’s former president of child endangerment says the defendant’s own words in a 2001 email amounted to some of the strongest evidence against him.

Victoria Navazio said Monday that an email from Graham Spanier to former co-defendants Gary Schultz and Tim Curley showed that he knew children were at risk.

Prosecutors say Spanier mishandled complaints that former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky was molesting boys.

Jurors last week found Spanier guilty of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment, but acquitted him of conspiracy and a second child endangerment count.

Curley and Schultz pleaded guilty earlier this month to child endangerment and testified for the prosecution. All three men await sentencing.

