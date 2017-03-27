Investigators: Mystery woman in ’73 cold case not from Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators working to solve the mystery death of a teenage girl found in Lebanon County 43 years ago believe they’re closer to identifying her.

A chemical isotope analysis of her remains suggests the girl known as Jane Doe 1973 was not originally from the Lebanon County area. Investigators believe said she was probably born and raised in the southeast United States, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said.

The remains were exhumed from the Mount Lebanon Cemetery in Lebanon last year for tests to identify minerals she consumed while she was alive. Investigators used those minerals to determine where she had lived.

Investigators believe the girl was dead for about 1-3 weeks before wildlife conservation officers investigating a reported poaching found her nude and badly decomposed body near Fort Indiantown Gap in October 1973. The body was found several feet off a dirt road near Route 443 and Ridge Road in Union Township and was covered with green plastic tarps and brush.

Investigators don’t know how she died, but they believe she was Caucasian, had light brown to blonde hair, and was possibly of southeast European descent. She was about 16-19 years old and stood 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall.

Authorities investigating the cold case have released photographs of a 3D skull facial reconstruction and a bust of the young woman in recent years, but the photos haven’t yielded any substantial leads.

