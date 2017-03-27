Honoring Cardinal William Keeler

By Published:
Cardinal William Keeler (Archdiocese of Baltimore)
The former leader of Harrisburg Catholics will be laid to rest this week.  Cardinal William Keeler died last week at the age of 86.
Keeler retired in 2007 with 51 years of ministry. Of those, 33 were here in our area and 18 were in Baltimore.  His first assignment was to Our Lady of Good Counsel in Marysville. He became Bishop of Harrisburg in 1983, then served in Baltimore as Bishop before becoming Cardinal there.
There is a special mass of rememberance for Cardinal Keeler at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish Tuesday at 7PM.  The church is on North 8th Street in Lebanon. Keeler was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School.

There are also two days of public visitation in Baltimore.  Those take place Monday and Tuesday. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s