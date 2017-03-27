Honoring Cardinal William Keeler

The former leader of Harrisburg Catholics will be laid to rest this week. Cardinal William Keeler died last week at the age of 86.

Keeler retired in 2007 with 51 years of ministry. Of those, 33 were here in our area and 18 were in Baltimore. His first assignment was to Our Lady of Good Counsel in Marysville. He became Bishop of Harrisburg in 1983, then served in Baltimore as Bishop before becoming Cardinal there.

There is a special mass of rememberance for Cardinal Keeler at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish Tuesday at 7PM. The church is on North 8th Street in Lebanon. Keeler was a graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School.

There are also two days of public visitation in Baltimore. Those take place Monday and Tuesday. A Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

