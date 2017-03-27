Health care consultant eyes GOP gubernatorial nomination

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A health care systems consultant from suburban Pittsburgh who is a newcomer to politics is considering running for the Republican nomination for governor.

A spokesman said Monday that Paul Mango is hiring veteran campaign staff and is touring the state meeting with GOP officials, business groups and public officials. On Monday morning, Mango addressed a county commissioners gathering in Harrisburg.

Spokesman John Brabender says Mango is going through the process of doing what is necessary to decide whether to run. A decision could come in the next couple months.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is running for a second four-year term.

Republican state Sen. Scott Wagner of York County is also seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Wolf’s re-election bid in 2018.

