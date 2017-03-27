Harrisburg residents arrested for Mifflin County bank robbery turned police pursuit

BURNHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – Two Harrisburg residents are in Mifflin County Correctional Facility after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Burnham.

Police were alerted around 12:45 p.m. that the Juniata Valley Bank on South Logan Boulevard had been robbed by two masked men.

According to investigators, someone in the bank at the time of the robbery followed the suspects as they left and provided authorities with a description of the vehicle the suspects used to get away.

Officers spotted the vehicle at the Sunoco on Electric Avenue.

A pursuit started after the suspects drove their vehicle around a Granville Township Police Department corporal, according to police.

The suspects were followed onto Route 322 eastbound during the chase, which went through Mifflin and Juniata counties before ending in the Newport area of Perry County.

State police used tire deflation devices and police vehicles to make the suspects stop. The suspects’ vehicle was driven toward two troopers and their vehicles, according to police.

The suspects, identified as Sharif Layton and Jamal Cooper, both of Harrisburg, were checked by EMS and arrested at the scene.

Police say the vehicle used by the suspects was rented by Layton’s girlfriend. Most of the money taken during the robbery was found inside the vehicle.

Layton and Cooper were charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person and fleeing police. They were placed in prison in lieu of bail.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation will assume the investigation from the Mifflin County Regional Police Department, meaning Layton and Cooper will face federal charges.

