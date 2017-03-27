Harrisburg man wanted for hit-and-run, illegal gun possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A 25-year-old Harrisburg man is wanted on multiple charges stemming from a hit-and-run incident Saturday night.

Police say officers in the area of 17th and Sycamore streets watched Laquan Mills hit an occupied vehicle and continue driving.

After a brief pursuit, Mills jumped out of the car and escaped on foot.

Inside the vehicle, police found a Taurus Judge 44-410 revolver that was reported missing out of York County. A jar containing marijuana was also found.

Mills faces carrying a firearm without a license, flight to avoid apprehension, possession of a small amount of marijuana, accidents involving damage to attended vehicle and driving with a suspended license charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...