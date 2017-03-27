Harrisburg diocese to honor Cardinal William Keeler

By Published:
Cardinal William Keeler (Archdiocese of Baltimore)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Diocese of Harrisburg will honor and remember Cardinal William Keeler with a mass at Saint Patrick Cathedral.

The mass will be held Sunday, April 23 at 4 p.m.

The diocese said the celebration will begin with Exposition of the Most Holy Sacrament following the regularly scheduled mass at 12:15 p.m.

At 3:00 p.m., Bishop Ronald Gainer will lead those gathered in the solemn praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet concluding with Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament.

All services are open to the public.

Keeler died last week. He served as bishop of the Harrisburg diocese from 1984 until 1989 when he was appointed archbishop of Baltimore.

