Harrisburg council helps raise over $10K for fire victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council is thanking those who supported its “Citywide Call to Action” and helped raise over $10,000 for families affected by recent, tragic fires.

On Monday, city council announced that $10,280 in gift cards were raised, equaling over $1,100 for each of the nine families displaced in the fires on Lexington and Walnut streets.

Councilman Cornelius Johnson helped launched the “Citywide Call to Action” last week.

“This is why I love the people of Harrisburg, let this be an example of how strong we can be as long as we stand together united,” said Johnson.

Mother’s Subs on North Second Street also partnered with city council and accepted donations for families last week at its restaurant.

