Harrisburg council helps raise over $10K for fire victims

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg City Council is thanking those who supported its “Citywide Call to Action” and helped raise over $10,000 for families affected by recent, tragic fires.

On Monday, city council announced that $10,280 in gift cards were raised, equaling over $1,100 for each of the nine families displaced in the fires on Lexington and Walnut streets.

Councilman Cornelius Johnson helped launched the “Citywide Call to Action” last week.

“This is why I love the people of Harrisburg, let this be an example of how strong we can be as long as we stand together united,” said Johnson.

Mother’s Subs on North Second Street also partnered with city council and accepted donations for families last week at its restaurant.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s