Fire at a diner in Adams County

Berwick Township, Adams County (WHTM) – Firefighters called to the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Adams County.

It started around 6 a.m. Monday morning at The New Oxford Family Diner along the 6400 block of York Road.

There are no reported injuries.

Routes 94 & 30 were closed in the area of the fire as crews battled the flames.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

