Driver charged in 2015 crash that killed Red Land senior

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – An Etters woman has been charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a Red Land High School senior.

Brooke N. Livering, 20, was driving approximately 54 mph in a 30 mph zone before crashing Aug. 23, 2015, in Fairview Township, police said. Her 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse struck a tree after Livering lost control in a left curve in the 400 block of Big Spring Road.

Her front seat passenger, 17-year-old Emily Groft of Lewisberry, died two days before she was to begin her senior year.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman romantically involved with Livering told police she and Livering were arguing before the crash because Livering knew she was in a hot tub with a friend who lives on Big Spring Road.

Livering sent the woman a text message stating, “Hey baby, listen soon” moments before the woman and her friend heard the sound of screeching tires followed by a loud bang. They ran to the crash and discovered Livering was involved, the complaint states.

The woman told police Livering rarely drove the Mitsubishi since buying a new car. She said Livering probably drove the car that night because it had performance exhaust and Livering wanted to be heard as she drove by her friend’s house.

Livering was arraigned Friday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 20.

