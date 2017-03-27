Donations needed for homeless veterans

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Red Cross is still seeking donations to help support homeless veterans in Central Pennsylvania.

As part of its Totes for Hope program, personal care items were recently collected and assembled into 400 backpacks. This year, Nationwide Insurance helped with providing over 6,000 items.

For those interested in making a monetary donation or sending a personal note of thanks, please make checks payable to the American Red Cross and include “Totes of Hope” in the memo line. Both checks and notes can be mailed to 1804 North Sixth Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102.

The Red Cross has been filling backpacks since 2011.

