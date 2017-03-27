Dad gets up to 20 years for abusing infant daughters

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man will serve up to 20 years in prison for beating his infant twin daughters.

Joshua B. Whisler, 24, of Salisbury Township, was sentenced Friday to five-and-a-half to 20 years, according to the district attorney’s office. He pleaded guilty in December to multiple counts of aggravated assault of a child and related charges.

Prosecutors said one of the girls was admitted to a hospital in March 2016 after she sustained a brain hemorrhage and broken ribs. Her sister was admitted to the hospital for a broken left leg the next day.

Whisler admitted to losing his temper and slamming both girls on a changing table.

The district attorney’s office said he must pay $68,291 in restitution for the girls’ medical care. He is banned from having contact with his daughters unless they and their mother request contact be permitted.

