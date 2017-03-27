DA: Husband won’t be charged with homicide in wife’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man accused of assisting in his wife’s death with a prescription drug overdose will not be charged with homicide.

Philip M. Benight, 60, is charged with causing or aiding suicide, a second-degree felony.

A spokesman for District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office said prosecutors do not anticipate an amendment to the charge. He said they recently obtained information about Rebecca Benight’s history, particularly her state of mind prior to her death.

“As we understand, Ms. Benight would have at least had instances when decision making was clear and of her own will,” spokesman Brett Hambright said. “Our interest is whether she would have had the capacity to make decisions on her own. At this point, we do not feel we have enough evidence to indicate she would not have.”

Authorities say Benight signed his 72-year-old wife, a dementia patient, out of Manor Care Health Services on Jan. 22 and drove her to their Conestoga home where he spoon-fed her pudding mixed with Oxycodone, Percocet, and Valium before taking the pills himself.

Both were found unconscious and revived. Rebecca Benight died at a hospital eight days later.

According to charging documents, Philip Benight left a handwritten note that said insurance companies and the care home were “killing” them. He also typed a letter in which he stated he would have to kill his wife and then himself to stay out of prison.

The district attorney’s office has said Rebecca Benight made multiple statements about not wanting to live in her condition.

Philip Benight waived his preliminary hearing last month. A trial date has not been scheduled.

