Congressman Dent gets dinged by president for not supporting health care plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – As U.S. Rep. Charlie Dent stepped to the microphone, he showed that his sense of humor is still intact.

“Not much happening in Washington,” Dent deadpanned to a packed room at the Pennsylvania Press Club’s monthly meeting Monday in Harrisburg. The Republican congressman was the featured speaker.

Not much except for an implosion of President Trump’s healthcare bill.

Not much except for the aforementioned president suggesting that Dent was “destroying the Republican Party” because of Dent’s refusal to support it.

And not much except for the Speaker of the House putting a full-court press on the lawmaker who is from Allentown but represents parts of Lebanon and Dauphin counties.

Dent refused to yield and maintained his opposition to the healthcare bill that he called flawed and rushed.

What was the lesson learned in the colossal failure of the bill that never even came up for a vote?

“Whatever you’re trying to do, get it done right instead of getting it done fast,” Dent said. “The arbitrary timelines, artificial deadlines aren’t always helpful.”

Dent was pressed by reporters after his speech how House Republicans were not ready for a replacement when they’d blasted Obamacare for the previous seven years?

“There are various alternatives out there floated but not a specific plan. Some of my colleagues didn’t recognize the complexity of replacing Obamacare after it’s been embedded for seven years.”

Conservative Republicans like Congressman Scott Perry (R-York/Dauphin/Cumberland/Adams) weren’t spared Trump’s wrath. The president sent a derisive tweet in their direction over the weekend.

“It seems the president is casting a lot of blame, but what we need to do here is start bringing people together,” said Lowman Henry of the Lincoln Institute, a conservative public policy advocate.

Henry says there’s lots of blame to go around, but it should mostly be directed at a bad bill.

“If you cover fewer people and the people who are covered are paying more, that’s not reform, at least not positive reform,” Henry said. “I think that’s why you saw both the left and right coming out in opposition to this. The left and the right did agree that nobody liked it.”

Dent, understandably, might be feeling a bit disliked. But he’s keeping his chin up.

He concluded his speech Monday the way he began: with humor.

“I’d rather be here than in Washington right now, let me tell you. Harrisburg is a safe space,” Dent said as the crowd laughed loudly.

