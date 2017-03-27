Community rallies behind firefighter battling cancer

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Dan Solier has been fighting fires in Dauphin and York counties for more than three decades. Now he’s fighting for his life.

Diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, doctors have given the 62-year-old Fairview Township volunteer and former Harrisburg fire chief three months to live, but his firefighter brothers say he won’t have to fight alone.

To offset the financial burden of going through cancer treatment, two fundraisers will be held Saturday at the Fairview Township Fire Department, at 340 Lewisberry Road. A chicken BBQ will begin at 10 a.m. and go until they run out of food. A beef and beer benefit dinner with live entertainment will go from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets for the benefit dinner can be purchased for $30 per person or $50 per couple and can be picked up at the fire department on Monday from 6-8 p.m.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for him.

