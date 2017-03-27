Carlisle police: False information on assault shared on Facebook

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle police say they don’t believe there’s any validity to a Facebook post that accuses a registered sex offender of an attempted sexual assault.

Someone reported Sunday that they were approached March 18 by the driver of a black Mitsubishi Galant while walking. She said the driver tried to pull her into the car and stated they were going to have sex. She told officers she saw the same car following her Sunday in the area of North Pitt Street and West Penn Street, police said.

She gave police a photo of the car and the license plate.

After filing a police report, police said the victim created a Facebook post explaining her experience. She attached the photo of the vehicle and a photo of a man listed on the Megan’s Law website, believing him to be the man involved.

Police said they’re still actively investigating the incident, but they don’t believe at this time that the pictured man has any involvement or association with the car or person involved.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...