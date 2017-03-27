Autopsy results pending in man’s death at Codorus State Park

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Investigators haven’t determined how a York County man died after crashing near Codorus State Park.

The York County coroner did an autopsy Monday on the body of 25-year-old Ryan Blizzard, of Heidelberg Township, but the cause and manner of death are pending.

Police believe Blizzard ran into the woods of the park Thursday night after crashing his vehicle into a tree at Route 216 and Blue Hill Road in Manheim Township.

His body was found in the park Saturday afternoon.

