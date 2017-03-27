3 arrested for robbery, assault in Columbia

By Published:

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men and a juvenile were arrested after police said they beat and robbed another man in Columbia Friday afternoon.

The 20-year-old victim sustained face and head injuries during the assault in the 900 block of Plane Street, police said.

He named two of his attackers and gave a vehicle description, and police stopped a red Dodge Durango in the 100 block of North Third Street. Police said some of the items taken during the robbery were recovered from the Dodge.

Donovan Greenya, Jeremyah Zeno, both 19, and the juvenile were charged with robbery, simple assault and conspiracy. Greenya and Zeno were placed in Lancaster County Prison on $50,000 bail. The juvenile was taken to the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

