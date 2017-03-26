UPDATE: Three seriously injured in crash that tied up traffic on I-81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were taken to the hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries, after a crash on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County on Sunday afternoon.

The driver of a tractor trailer was going north, near the PA 74/York Road exit in South Middleton Township, when he suffered a medical emergency. That caused the truck to cross the median, hitting two cars in the southbound lanes.

The driver of the truck, along with a driver and passenger in one of the cars that truck hit, were taken to Hershey Medical Center. All three are believed to have suffered serious injuries. The driver of the other car was not injured.

Life Lion did respond to the accident, but it is not known if any of the patients were flown.

A second crash happened Sunday evening, near the US 11 to I-76 Turnpike exit in Middlesex Township. That accident was not as serious, but it did keep traffic backed up in the southbound lanes.

The southbound lanes were backed up for several hours, finally clearing before 9 p.m.

