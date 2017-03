CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An accident has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The accident, involving a tractor trailer, has all lanes shut down between the PA 461/High Street exit and the PA 34 South/Hanover Street exit.

The accident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

There is no word right now if any other vehicles were involved in the accident, or if anyone was injured.

