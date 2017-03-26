Report: 102 people killed in PA in domestic violence related incidents

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) A new report found 102 people were killed in domestic violence incidents in Pennsylvania in 2016.

The number is slightly down from 2015 when there was 114 people killed, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

In 2016, there were 56 female victims and 46 male victims and 37 perpetrator deaths. Two of the deaths were two police officers who died while responding to domestic violence cases.

The report is developed by the coalition every year through news accounts, police reports and information received from community based groups in all of the state’s counties.

